Huddersfield vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield are looking for their first league double over Bristol in nine years
Huddersfield are looking for their first league double over Bristol in nine years
Modified May 06, 2022 03:24 PM IST
Preview

Huddersfield host Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium for their final league match of the 2021-22 EFL Championship season.

The Terriers have qualified for the promotion playoffs and come into the last gameweek on the back of a six-game unbeaten run.

However, on each of the last three occasions that Huddersfield have ended the season on home soil, they've lost - 5-1 vs Brentford in 2016, 3-0 vs Cardiff and 1-0 vs Arsenal.

Bristol, meanwhile, are down in 17th but are undefeated in their last five games and will hope to end the season on a high note.

But since their 8-2 shellacking of Walsall on the final day of the 2014-15 season, the Robins have failed to win the final game of any of the next six campaigns, losing four.

Huddersfield vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

Huddersfield have won 27 of their previous 62 clashes with Bristol City, losing 24.

After back-to-back losses in the fixture, the Terriers beat the Robins 3-2 in the December reverse.

They're now aiming for a first league double over them since the 2012-13 season.

Final day preparations. 🔋Enjoy this season's final episode of Robins Uncut! 🎬 https://t.co/Hj9ect3RXt

Huddersfield Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Huddersfield vs Bristol City Team News

Huddersfield

Winger Sorba Thomas will remain absent for the Terriers with a knee injury, but head coach Carlos Corberan is optimistic of having him back in the squad for the promotion playoffs.

Huddersfield top-scorer Danny Ward, who has 13 goals to his name this season, could also return to the starting XI after coming off the bench in their last game.

Injured: Sorba Thomas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CC: "Sorba Thomas is not training with the group yet - we knew he wouldn't be able to play until after the end of the regular season. "I'll update you when he and Matty Pearson are able to be with the team." #htafc

Bristol City

The Robins will remain without George Tanner, Cameron Pring and Tomas Kalas, who are all injured.

After their stunning 5-0 win over Hull City on the penultimate matchday, Nigel Pearson is unlikely to make any chances to his starting XI.

Injured: George Tanner, Cameron Pring, Tomas Kalas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Huddersfield (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Tom Lees, Naby Sarr, Levi Colwill; Pipa, Jon Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Harry Toffolo; Tino Anjorin, Danny Ward, Lewis O'Brien

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Robbie Cundy; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo.

Huddersfield vs Bristol City Prediction

Both teams come into the final day on the back of a good run of form and, considering both want to avoid a loss, it could end all square.

Prediction: Huddersfield 2-2 Bristol City

