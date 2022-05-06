Huddersfield vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield host Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium for their final league match of the 2021-22 EFL Championship season.
The Terriers have qualified for the promotion playoffs and come into the last gameweek on the back of a six-game unbeaten run.
However, on each of the last three occasions that Huddersfield have ended the season on home soil, they've lost - 5-1 vs Brentford in 2016, 3-0 vs Cardiff and 1-0 vs Arsenal.
Bristol, meanwhile, are down in 17th but are undefeated in their last five games and will hope to end the season on a high note.
But since their 8-2 shellacking of Walsall on the final day of the 2014-15 season, the Robins have failed to win the final game of any of the next six campaigns, losing four.
Huddersfield vs Bristol City Head-To-Head
Huddersfield have won 27 of their previous 62 clashes with Bristol City, losing 24.
After back-to-back losses in the fixture, the Terriers beat the Robins 3-2 in the December reverse.
They're now aiming for a first league double over them since the 2012-13 season.
Huddersfield Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W
Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D
Huddersfield vs Bristol City Team News
Huddersfield
Winger Sorba Thomas will remain absent for the Terriers with a knee injury, but head coach Carlos Corberan is optimistic of having him back in the squad for the promotion playoffs.
Huddersfield top-scorer Danny Ward, who has 13 goals to his name this season, could also return to the starting XI after coming off the bench in their last game.
Injured: Sorba Thomas
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Bristol City
The Robins will remain without George Tanner, Cameron Pring and Tomas Kalas, who are all injured.
After their stunning 5-0 win over Hull City on the penultimate matchday, Nigel Pearson is unlikely to make any chances to his starting XI.
Injured: George Tanner, Cameron Pring, Tomas Kalas
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Huddersfield vs Bristol City Predicted XI
Huddersfield (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Tom Lees, Naby Sarr, Levi Colwill; Pipa, Jon Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Harry Toffolo; Tino Anjorin, Danny Ward, Lewis O'Brien
Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Robbie Cundy; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo.
Huddersfield vs Bristol City Prediction
Both teams come into the final day on the back of a good run of form and, considering both want to avoid a loss, it could end all square.
Prediction: Huddersfield 2-2 Bristol City