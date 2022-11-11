Huddersfield vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

Bottom dwellers Huddersfield will host Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 12), looking to build on their latest win.

The Terriers won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in midweek, fighting back from an early deficit through a quickfire brace from Josh Ruffels. It was only their fifth win of the season, as Mark Fotheringham's side remains in 24th place with 18 points, four adrift of safety.

Swansea (30), meanwhile, are up in eighth place, but haven't won their last four league games and have lost steam in their bid for promotion. The Welsh outfit have picked up only three points during this run, courtesy of draws against Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City.

Interspersed between these stalemates was a narrow 1-0 loss to Preston North End, their sixth of the season.

Huddersfield vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 clashes between the two teams, with Huddersfield winning 26 and losing 17.

Huddersfield have lost one of their last ten home league games against Swansea - a 1-0 defeat in League One in March 2008.

Swansea have won one of their last four league games against Huddersfield - a 1-0 home win last season.

Having won 2-1 at QPR, Huddersfield are looking to pick up consecutive league wins for the first time since winning their last four games of the 2021-22 season.

Swansea have conceded at least once in their last eight away league games, with no Championship side keeping fewer clean sheets (1) on the road than the Swans this season.

Huddersfield midfielder Jack Rudoni has had more shots without scoring (26) than any other Championship player this season.

Huddersfield vs Swansea City Prediction

The two teams are coming in contrasting runs of form, while Huddersfield also have a good recent record against Swansea. However, the Welsh side are a good attacking unit and could punch holes in Huddersfield's defence. A draw could ensue.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Swansea City

Huddersfield vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

