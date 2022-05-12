What do Chelsea do with Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Callum Hudson-Odoi was meant to be the next big player to come out of Chelsea's academy. However, since his debut five years ago, he hasn't lived up to expectations. There are several reasons why things haven't worked out for him. Injuries, game time, and lack of quality have all played a part in stunting his growth. This article will look at his time under three managers and ask what's next for him.

Hudson-Odoi under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea v PAOK - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Hudson-Odoi made his debut under Antonio Conte during the 2017-18 season. The winger had a stellar campaign for the academy and was rewarded with a few minutes. He made 30 appearances across the academy, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists. The season set him up for a squad role under Maurizio Sarri.

During the first half of the 2018-19 season, he played a part in nine Europa League games. When Sarri started to come under pressure around December 2018, he started to get more game time. Fans were frustrated that Hudson-Odoi was not selected while Willian and Pedro gave underwhelming performances.

CFCVideos @CFCVideos Callum Hudson-Odoi • European Nights 18/19



Callum Hudson-Odoi • European Nights 18/19 https://t.co/ubrlc6G7Fu

Bayern Munich were courting him as the January transfer window approached, and the news was widespread on social media. He eventually got a new contract earning £120,000 per week. It was a substantial increase for a player that was barely 17 at the time. Game time followed once he signed the contract.

Hudson-Odoi made 24 appearances for Chelsea that season, scoring five goals and providing five assists. Considering he only started 13 of those games, it was a good return. Sadly, he suffered an Achilles tendon rupture towards the final stages of the season that kept him out until September 2019. It was a meaningful season, but it ended abruptly.

Hudson-Odoi under Frank Lampard

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

With Eden Hazard gone, Hudson-Odoi had to compete with Willian, Pedro, and Christian Pulisic during the 2019-20 season. He made 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. The 21-year-old started 13 of those games, providing three goals and three assists in those 13 starts. He also picked up a few knocks along the way.

Coming back from the injury that he suffered the previous season was never going to be an easy task for him. Lampard preferred Willian, as did many other managers before him. Pulisic had an influential campaign post lockdown and made more of an impact than him. Many felt that the 2020-21 season would bring along more minutes for him.

In that season, he made 19 appearances under Lampard, starting nine games and providing three goals and one assist in those nine starts. With Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Pulisic available to Lampard, the competition for places became more intense. Lampard got the sack in January, and that brought new fortunes for Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Tuchel came in and switched to a 3-4-3 formation. Surprisingly, he deployed Hudson-Odoi as a right wing-back in his first few games. He made 18 appearances under Tuchel, starting 10 games and providing two assists. Eight of those were starts in the right wing-back position while the other two as a second striker.

With only three offensive positions available in the attacking third, Tuchel opted for Werner, Ziyech, Mason Mount, Havertz, Pulisic and Olivier Giroud. He showed his versatility to Tuchel, and it helped him move around the pitch and get more minutes.

This season has finally seen him get consistent game time as a left-winger, his preferred position. He has made 28 appearances starting 22 games, providing three goals and six assists. 14 of those starts have come in his preferred left-wing position. Injuries have kept him from playing for the last few months.

Tuchel has awarded him consistent game time this season, with Hudson-Odoi making several consecutive starts in the league and cup competitions. Hudson-Odoi has failed to reach that level he showed pre-injury and during his time at the academy. So what are the options available to him going forward?

The England international could potentially be one of the most creative players at the club. His expected assist metric ranks in the top three each season even though he doesn't play as many games as the others. He has had his chances under Tuchel this season, but has failed to regain that form. The truth is, he has been deprived of that all-important loan.

Harry @HarryCFC170



Mason Mount - £70,000 a week

Reece James - £60,000 a week

Hudson-Odoi - £120,000 a week

Timo Werner - £270,000 a week

Romelu Lukaku - £300,000 a week



This is a problem. Chelsea player wages (reported):Mason Mount - £70,000 a weekReece James - £60,000 a weekHudson-Odoi - £120,000 a weekTimo Werner - £270,000 a weekRomelu Lukaku - £300,000 a weekThis is a problem. Chelsea player wages (reported):Mason Mount - £70,000 a weekReece James - £60,000 a weekHudson-Odoi - £120,000 a weekTimo Werner - £270,000 a weekRomelu Lukaku - £300,000 a weekThis is a problem. 🔵

Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Trevoh Chalobah are just some of the academy players that have had great loan seasons. Levi Colwill and Conor Gallagher will return from their loans having more experience than him. Hudson-Odoi is the least experienced player on the Chelsea team.

The young winger has the talent to go on and be a crucial player, but he needs that pivotal loan which can help him showcase what he can do over the duration of an entire season. He needs to regain his confidence and directness. His wage is an issue, but if that can be paid by the club or if the loan team can afford it then a move within the league would be a great option. It is a big summer ahead of him.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Hudson-Odoi leave on loan? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Shardul Sant