Huesca 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos as Varane brace helps secure a comeback win

Real Madrid secured a comeback win against Huesca, the bottom-placed side of the division thanks to a second-half brace from defender Raphael Varane in their La Liga fixture tonight.

Javi Galan opened the scoring after a goalless first half in the 48th minute from the edge of the box. His powerful shot went in after hitting Thibaut Courtois's far post.

The reigning champions responded almost immediately and equalized just six minutes later.

Karim Benzema's shot from the free-kick rebounded off the crossbar and Varane was the first player to react, and headed in from close range to bring the game back to square one.

After Madrid's goal, the game's tempo changed as both sides searched for the winning goal. The scoreline only stayed level thanks to the heroics between the sticks by both goalkeepers.

After a valiant effort to keep the visitors from scoring the winning goal, Huesca conceded again from a set-piece situation with Varane finding himself in the right place and the right time to secure the three points for his side by scoring from close range.

Here, we take a look at the player rating for Zinedine Zidane's men, as they secured a much-needed win.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois: 7.5/10

The Belgian shot-stopper continues to put in great performances between the sticks for Real Madrid. While he was not particularly busy tonight and helpless against the brilliantly struck volley from Galan, he produced a remarkable save from Rafa Mir's close-range header in the 63rd minute to keep his side in the game.

Alvaro Odriozola: 6/10

Nothing special to take away from his performance tonight. The young right-back made just one successful tackle tonight and was ineffective going forward. None of his four attempted crosses from the flanks found their target. Just does not provide the same kind of threat and energy down the right flank as the injured Dani Carvajal.

Raphael Varane: 9/10

The Frenchman was the most important player in the Real Madrid defense tonight following an injury to Sergio Ramos. While he managed to perform his defensive duties with ease, making six clearances and one interception and blocked shot each, it was in the final third that he showed his real value tonight.

Like the injured Ramos, he made the most of the chances that fell kindly for him in the final third and scored both the goals for his team tonight, in a man-of-the-match performance.

Nacho - 6/10

A very routine shift for the defender tonight. He did good enough in the defense but his tendency to get forward and involved in the attack put in at fault for Huesca's only goal of the game. He was caught out of position that allowed Galan the time and space to take an extra touch and guide the ball into the back of the net. He impressed with his 95% pass accuracy.

Ferland Mendy: 7.5/10

One of the better players in the goalless first half, the defender displayed intent going forward on the flanks before the break. While defensively he had limited involvement and did not get back in time to put pressure on Galan while he scored the opener. Had to move to the right flank in the second half and did well there.

Casemiro: 8.5/10

Casemiro has been doing so much of the dirty work for Madrid in the middle of the park, that it is sometimes easy to forget how effortlessly he helps recycle possession for them.

He was a key player in tonight's win and apart from his 92% pass completion rate, three shots, six aerials won, four tackles, five interceptions, and two key passes, he also picked up the assist for Varane's 84th-minute winner.

Luka Modric: 7/10

The Croatian midfielder finished with a modest pass accuracy of 77%. He displayed his excellent technical ability as he attempted a couple of brilliant flicks in the midfield, and linked well with the Benzema and Asensio going forward.

Toni Kroos: 8.5/10

The German midfielder was at his usual best tonight. His pass accuracy of 96% was better than anyone else on the pitch. The player also recorded six key passes and had at least 20 more touches than any other player in action tonight.

He controlled the tempo tonight with his brilliant distribution skills and it's a shame that he'll have to miss their next game on account of a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Marco Asensio: 6.5/10

The winger could not produce a similar kind of display like his last outing. Though he started off slow tonight, he seemed to improve with every minute. His best moment of the game came in the 59th minute when he almost found the back of the net after dribbling past two defenders only for his shot to be deflected off by a defender.

Karim Benzema: 7/10

The French striker produced a brilliant effort from the set-piece that led to Varane scoring the equalizer. He was denied a couple of times by Huesca goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández. Despite four shots on target, he could not find the back of the net. Like most of his teammates, he struggled in the first half but stepped up after the break.

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

The Brazilian winger filled in for Eden Hazard tonight. Though he provided a lot of threat going forward, in the end, it proved to have all show and no substance. He ended the game with three dribbles, one key pass, and one tackle but could not provide the cutting edge in the final third.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Marcelo: 6/10

Marcelo had a good cameo in the game tonight. He provided a lively presence on the left flank and had a shot on target just moments after stepping on the pitch. While he did not put in any tackles, blocks, or interceptions in his 30 minutes on the pitch, it was a good performance as a substitute.

Marvin Park: N/A

Not enough involvement to warrant a rating.

Mariano Diaz: N/A

Not enough involvement to warrant a rating.