Huesca vs Cartagena prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Huesca welcome Cartegana to the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday in a game week two clash of the 2021-22 Segunda Division season. The hosts have designs on a swift return to La Liga, while Cartagena will do well to avoid relegation to the third tier after finishing sixteenth last season.

Huesca faced Eibar in their opening fixture in a battle between two sides who competed in La Liga last season.

The Oscences were on fire right from the start, with Joaquin Munoz giving the hosts the lead in the 21st minute. A 68th-minute goal from Jaime Seoane put the game to bed as a contest, with Huesca holding out for an impressive 2-0 victory at the Alcoraz.

CRÓNICA | El FC Cartagena estrena la temporada con una derrota ante el Almería (1-3).#CartagenaAlmeria https://t.co/ujdcretruP pic.twitter.com/SCbPCWUeh7 — FC Cartagena (@FCCartagena_efs) August 16, 2021

Cartagena, by contrast, had a tough opening fixture against Almeria and their weakness showed, with the Efese going down 1-3 at home.

Umar Sadiq and Largie Ramazani gave Almeria a 2-0 lead going into the break, before Antonio Luna pulled one back for Cartagena early in the second half. However, Ramazani's second goal of the game on the hour mark effectively ended the contest, with Almeria rounding off a 3-1 victory.

Huesca vs Cartagena Head-To-Head

Huesca and Cartagena have faced each other seven times since 2010, with the Efese triumphing five times. Huesca have managed one draw and one win, which came in the 2011-12 Segunda Division season, a 1-0 win at home.

The two teams last met in the 2013-14 edition of the Copa del Rey, with Cartagena grabbing a 1-0 win away from home.

Huesca Form Guide in all competitions: W-W-W-L-D

Cartagena Form Guide in all competitions: L-W-D-D-D

Huesca vs Cartagena Team News

Huesca

Huesca boss Nacho Ambriz will continue to be without defender Pablo Insua, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. With Dimitrios Siovas and Borja Garcia linked with moves away from the club, Cristian Salvador will continue to partner Jorge Pulido in defense.

The club also welcomed new forward Isidro Pitta, but he is unlikely to feature.

Injured: Pablo Insua

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Cartagena

Luis Carrion saw Pablo Vazquez return to the bench against Almeria but the defender is still unlikely to start. David Andujar ought to continue alongside Pedro Alcala, but the Cartagena boss might make a switch considering the opening day performance.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Huesca vs Cartagena Prediction XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Fernández (GK); Julio Buffarini, Cristian Salvador, Jorge Pulido, Marc Mateu; Kelechi Nwakali, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico; Joaquín Muñoz, Dani Escriche, David Ferreiro

FC Cartagena Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc Martinez (GK); Julian Delmas, David Andujar, Pedro Alcala, Antonio Luna; Yann Bodiger, Sergio Tejera, Richard Boateng; Alberto Cayarga, Ruben Castro, Nacho Gil.

Huesca vs Cartagena Prediction

Huesca made short work of Eibar in their opening game and should continue their winning streak against Cartagena. The visitors looked disjointed against Almeria and Dani Escriche ought to find the net for the hosts.

We expect a comfortable victory for Huesca, who ought to swat Cartagena aside with ease.

Prediction: Huesca 3-1 Cartagena

Edited by Shardul Sant