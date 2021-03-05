Huesca vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Celta Vigo make the long trip east to Aragon, where they face La Liga whipping boys Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday.
The hosts are dead last in the table but can escape the relegation zone with a win. As for Celta, the Galicians are 11th on the table with 30 points.
Huesca shocked Granada a fortnight ago as they grabbed an unlikely 3-2 win at home thanks to goals from Daniel Escriche and Jorge Pulido. They continued positively, picking up a point away to relegation rivals Eibar last week. Sandro Ramirez scored for Huesca in a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Celta Vigo's four-match unbeaten run came to an end against Valencia two weeks ago, with Los Che winning 2-0 at home.
The Galicians faced off against relegation-threatened Real Valladolid in their next game. They looked set to lose, only for Jeison Murillo to rescue a point in injury time.
Huesca vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head
Huesca and Celta Vigo have only faced each other seven times in the last decade. Celta have won four of those games. Meanwhile, Huesca's only win over Os Celestes in that period came in 2011, a 2-1 victory away from home.
The pair last faced each other in December, with Celta defeating Huesca 2-1 at home.
Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-L-W
Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-D
Huesca vs Celta Vigo Team News
Huesca
Pacheta is without defender Gaston Silva for the game, with fellow left-back Luisinho also a doubt. That leaves Javi Galan as the only option in the left-back role. Pedro Mosquera is also a doubt, leaving Mikel Rico and Idrissa Doumbia to battle for the anchor role.
Sandro Ramirez made a goalscoring return for Huesca against Eibar. He should replace Dani Escriche in the starting lineup alongside Rafa Mir. Pacheta is unlikely to rotate too much following a couple of good results recently.
Injured: Gaston Silva
Doubtful: Luisinho, Pedro Mosquera
Suspended: None
Celta Vigo
Eduardo 'Chacho' Coudet welcomes Nolito back into the squad after he served his suspension against Valladolid. However, the Celta boss will have to make do without Renato Tapia. He is suspended for the game following an accumulation of yellow cards. Fran Beltran should replace him at the base of the midfield.
Nestor Araujo went off injured against Valladolid and is unavailable for the game. Meanwhile, Sergio Alvarez, David Junca and Emre Mor are out injured. Joseph Aidoo should feature alongside Jeison Murillo in defense in Araujo's absence.
Injured: Nestor Araujo, Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, Emre Mor
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Renato Tapia
Huesca vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI
Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez (GK); Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua; Pablo Maffeo, David Ferreiro, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir
Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ruben Blanco (GK); Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Aaron Caricol; Fran Beltran; Brais Mendes, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina
Huesca vs Celta Vigo Prediction
Huesca were much improved in their last two games. Despite their lowly league standing, they could give Celta Vigo a tough time.
Sandro Ramirez and Rafa Mir could take advantage of Nestor Araujo's absence, although Huesca will have to deal with the evergreen Iago Aspas.
We expect a closely-fought game, with a fair few goals as Celta and Huesca share the spoils.
Prediction: Huesca 2-2 Celta Vigo