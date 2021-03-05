Huesca vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Celta Vigo make the long trip east to Aragon, where they face La Liga whipping boys Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday.

The hosts are dead last in the table but can escape the relegation zone with a win. As for Celta, the Galicians are 11th on the table with 30 points.

Huesca shocked Granada a fortnight ago as they grabbed an unlikely 3-2 win at home thanks to goals from Daniel Escriche and Jorge Pulido. They continued positively, picking up a point away to relegation rivals Eibar last week. Sandro Ramirez scored for Huesca in a 1-1 draw.

GOAL FOR HUESCA!



The ball is found to Sandro Ramirez as he gives the hosts a 1-0 lead.#EibarHuesca FOR FREE ⬇️

📺💻📱 - beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33GcoB pic.twitter.com/EsaQ1CDXBW — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo's four-match unbeaten run came to an end against Valencia two weeks ago, with Los Che winning 2-0 at home.

The Galicians faced off against relegation-threatened Real Valladolid in their next game. They looked set to lose, only for Jeison Murillo to rescue a point in injury time.

HIGHLIGHTS | @JeisonMurillo19 strikes in the last minute of injury time to save @RCCeltaEN a point! 💙💥



📺 #CeltaRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/JLESbks0Gs — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 28, 2021

Huesca vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Huesca and Celta Vigo have only faced each other seven times in the last decade. Celta have won four of those games. Meanwhile, Huesca's only win over Os Celestes in that period came in 2011, a 2-1 victory away from home.

Advertisement

The pair last faced each other in December, with Celta defeating Huesca 2-1 at home.

Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-L-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-D

Huesca vs Celta Vigo Team News

Huesca

📍 El Alcoraz 🏟



Ensayo general en nuestro estadio, a 2️⃣ días del #HuescaCelta.



¡Vamos, equipo! 👊🏻🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/yZtkAtovEN — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) March 5, 2021

Pacheta is without defender Gaston Silva for the game, with fellow left-back Luisinho also a doubt. That leaves Javi Galan as the only option in the left-back role. Pedro Mosquera is also a doubt, leaving Mikel Rico and Idrissa Doumbia to battle for the anchor role.

Sandro Ramirez made a goalscoring return for Huesca against Eibar. He should replace Dani Escriche in the starting lineup alongside Rafa Mir. Pacheta is unlikely to rotate too much following a couple of good results recently.

Injured: Gaston Silva

Doubtful: Luisinho, Pedro Mosquera

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Advertisement

📰 Nestor Araujo: Tests confirmed a minor injury in the right biceps femoris. He may be unavailable to play against @SDHuesca pic.twitter.com/bHfGMyII0j — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) March 3, 2021

Eduardo 'Chacho' Coudet welcomes Nolito back into the squad after he served his suspension against Valladolid. However, the Celta boss will have to make do without Renato Tapia. He is suspended for the game following an accumulation of yellow cards. Fran Beltran should replace him at the base of the midfield.

Nestor Araujo went off injured against Valladolid and is unavailable for the game. Meanwhile, Sergio Alvarez, David Junca and Emre Mor are out injured. Joseph Aidoo should feature alongside Jeison Murillo in defense in Araujo's absence.

Injured: Nestor Araujo, Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, Emre Mor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Renato Tapia

Huesca vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez (GK); Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua; Pablo Maffeo, David Ferreiro, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ruben Blanco (GK); Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Aaron Caricol; Fran Beltran; Brais Mendes, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Huesca vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Huesca were much improved in their last two games. Despite their lowly league standing, they could give Celta Vigo a tough time.

Sandro Ramirez and Rafa Mir could take advantage of Nestor Araujo's absence, although Huesca will have to deal with the evergreen Iago Aspas.

We expect a closely-fought game, with a fair few goals as Celta and Huesca share the spoils.

Prediction: Huesca 2-2 Celta Vigo