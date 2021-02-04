Huesca vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news, and more | La Liga 2020-21

An embattled Real Madrid side travel to the Estadio El Alcoraz this weekend where bottom-dwellers Huesca await them for a clash in La Liga.

The defending Spanish champions were dealt another setback in their title-defence last time out, going down 2-1 to Levante at home.

That defeat not only left them trailing runaway leaders Atletico Madrid by a massive 10 points, but also allowed arch-rivals Barcelona to steal a march.

Even though they are level on points, the Blaugrana sit on top of them in the standings, courtesy of a better goal difference. Barca trailed the Blancos by seven points after the Clasico defeat in October.

How the mighty have fallen, and manager Zinedine Zidane is facing arguably the toughest season of his stellar managerial career.

With two cup titles already lost, and the league also slipping away, Zidane is now under immense pressure and his job is in danger.

Fortunately for him and his team, their next adversaries are one of the worst sides in La Liga this season, and Real will hope to come away with a victory.

Huesca is back in the top-flight after a year's absence. This is only their second year in La Liga, but it is turning out to be even worse than the first time.

With just two wins from 21 games, the Azulgranas are rooted at the bottom of the standings, four points off the safe zone. At this rate, they appear to be on their way back down to the Seguna Division.

Advertisement

Huesca vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

The sides have met only three times in history, with Real Madrid, as you'd expect, winning on all three occasions.

¡Ensayo general en El Alcoraz!



🏟😍



Entrenamiento en nuestro estadio, a 2️⃣ días de la visita del @realmadrid.#AquíNoSeRebla🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/F5gdUcAgDl — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) February 4, 2021

That includes a thumping 4-1 win at home earlier this season on matchday eight. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's last visit to the Aragon community yielded a narrow 1-0 win.

Huesca Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Real Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Huesca vs Real Madrid Team News

Huesca

The home side have a fair number of casualties going into the match. Sandro Ramirez, Pablo Insua, Pedro Mosquera, and Luisinho are all likely to miss out through injuries.

Injured: Sandro Ramirez, Pablo Insua, Pedro Mosquera, and Luisinho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

Parte médico de Hazard.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 3, 2021

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is plagued with numerous injury concerns. Eden Hazard, Daniel Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Nacho, and Lucas Vazquez are all sidelined for the clash.

Hazard looks to be out for another lengthy spell of time, with reports suggesting he has six weeks on the sidelines ahead of him.

To make matters worse, Eder Militao was sent off in the defeat to Levante last week and is suspended for the clash.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Daniel Carvajal, Daniel Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Nacho, and Lucas Vazquez

Suspended: Eder Militao

Unavailable: None

Huesca vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Huesca (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Gaston Silva; Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Idrissa Doumbia, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Shinji Okazaki, Rafa Mir.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Victor Chust Garcia, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Huesca vs Real Madrid Prediction

Rafa Mir's hat-trick helped Huesca secure a morale-boosting win away to Real Valladolid in their last game. They will try to make life difficult for the Blancos once again.

However, the title-holders are under immense pressure right now, and cannot afford to drop any further points.

We expect Real Madrid to cruise to victory in this game.

Prediction: Huesca 1-3 Real Madrid