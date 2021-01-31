Real Madrid 1-2 Levante: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos falter on home turf | La Liga 2020-21

Goals from Jose Morales and Roger Marti helped Levante pick up a 2-1 victory away at Real Madrid in a 2020-21 La Liga game.

Real Madrid came into the game without the services of manager Zinedine Zidane, who is currently recovering from COVID-19. In his absence, assistant manager Devid Bettoni took charge for the second game running.

Real Madrid were also without a host of first-team players owing to injury, but just one change was made to the side that dispatched Alaves 4-1 last week: Alvaro Odriozola replaced Lucas Vazquez who reportedly picked up a knock during training.

In just the eighth minute of the game, Eder Militao clattered into Sergio Leon, who was through on goal. Referee David Medie Jimenez originally issued just a caution, but the card was upgraded to a red after consultations with VAR.

Despite being a man down, Real Madrid took the lead when Marco Asensio latched onto a long ball by Ferland Mendy. The Spain international showed great composure to launch a counterattack before slotting past Aitor Fernandez with a precise right-footed finish.

Levante continued to grow into the game and fashioned some good chances, but Thibaut Courtois proved up to the task whenever he was called upon.

The Belgium international, however, could not do anything about the visitor's equaliz\ser. with Morales smashing into the net with a one-time volley from a Jorge Miramon cross. That ensured parity at the break.

The second half saw Real Madrid start on the ascendancy although they struggled to make their possession count, and Levante fashioned the best chances. The visitors were awarded a penalty when substitute Vinicius Junior tripped Carlos Clerc right on the edge of the area.

VAR had to intervene once more after the referee initially blew for a free-kick, with replays showing that Clerc's foot was on the penalty box line. Roger Marti stepped up to take the resultant spot-kick, but Thibaut Courtois stood tall to deny him with a wonderful save.

The 30-year-old, however, made amends soon after, rounding up a well-worked corner routine with a two-touch finish into the net in the 74th minute.

The rest of the game saw the visitors try to increase their advantage while Real Madrid seemed resigned to defeat.

The loss sees Real Madrid remain in second spot. On that note, let us have a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Inspired Levante continue good run of form against Real Madrid

The win moved Levante up to ninth in the La Liga table.

Levante came into this game on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, although few would have given them a chance of getting anything against Real Madrid.

However, the Valencians have been one of the tougher nuts for Real Madrid to crack in recent years.

The visitors came into this game, having won two and drawn two of their last seven games with Los Blancos; they made it three wins from eight with a comprehensive performance in the capital.

Although Militao's early dismissal undoubtedly made their job easier, Levante still deserved credit for the way they implemented their game-plan.

Despite going down an early goal, they rallied and took the game to Real Madri, ending up good value for their victory.

The win propelled Levante to ninth in the league table, just five points behind the European places.

#4 Real Madrid stumble again in their quest to retain the league title

Atletico Madrid could pull further clear of Real Madrid with a victory on Sunday.

The loss left Real Madrid seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid at the midway point of the campaign.

If the Rojiblancos win their two outstanding games, that gap would further widen to 13 points, which could all but signal the end of the Real Madrid's title defence.

More worryingly for Real Madrid, a resurgent Sevilla are now just one point behind, while Barcelona in fourth place would also fancy their chances of overhauling a three-point deficit on the stuttering champions.

A win for Real Madrid would have seen them put more pressure on Atletico Madrid. However. their failure to do so places them in the less-fancied position of having to look over their shoulders at nearest competitors.