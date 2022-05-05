Huesca vs Sporting Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Spanish Segunda Division matchday 39 kicks off this weekend, with Huesca set to host Sporting Gijon at Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday.

Both teams have endured a bleak campaign thus far this season. However, they will likely avoid the drop and ply their trade in the same division next season. Huesca will spend their 11th campaign in the Segunda Division next season. They are placed 12th after 39 games and boast 50 points but could forfeit that spot to Leganes or Zaragoza on 49 each. Huesca can also jump to ninth place if the results of other matches are favorable.

Sporting Gijon are placed sixth from bottom at number 17 and hold 41 points. They are relegation-threatened and must win two or more of the remaining matches to avoid the drop. They did not win a single match of their previous five outings.

Two red cards received from their last three matches could be a sign of desperation as the season draws to a close. The Rojiblancos must stand up to the challenge of Huesca if they intend to finish with some honors.

Huesca have recently been held to a draw at home on two occasions. It is not the right time of the season to concede another stalemate at home.

Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head

Both teams have met four times in the Segunda Division since 2018. Huesca won two of those matches while Sporting Gijon claimed one victory, with the other a draw. There is one historical advantage in favor of Sporting Gijon, who defeated Huesca 2-0 in the away fixture. Here comes another chance to replicate that feat.

Huesca form guide (all competitions) : L-D-D-W-D.

Sporting Gijon form guide (all competitions) : L-L-L-D-D.

Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Team News

Huesca

Lago Junior is out with a muscle injury and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Injury: Lago Junior.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sporting Gijon

Jonathan Rodriguez is out of action with a calf injury while Pablo Perez received a straight red card in their previous game against Ibiza on 1 May.

Injury: Jonathan Rodriguez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Pablo Perez.

Unavailable: None.

Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Predicted Xls

Huesca (5-4-1 ): Andres Fernandez (GK), Pablo Insua, Ignasi Miquel, F. Miguel, Gerard Valentin, A. Ratiu, Joaquin Munoz, David Timor, Pedro Mosquera, Jaime Seoane, Dani Escriche

Sporting Gijon (4-4-2): Ivan Cuellar (GK), Bohdan Milovanov, Juan Berrocal, Borja Lopez, Vasyl Kravets, Fran Villalba, Pedro Diaz, Jose Gragera, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Christian Rivera, Uros Djurdjevic

Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Huesca have earned only one win from their last five matches. They have had a poor run at home of late, drawing three games out of the four they previously hosted. Saturday’s clash will be their penultimate home match of the season. Local fans have been wondering on social media. Huesca need to provide some response against Sporting Gijon.

Huesca are potentially favored to win, and we believe they will, but Sporting Gijon will not let it come easily.

Prediction : Huesca 2-0 Sporting Gijon

