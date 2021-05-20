Huesca vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valencia will aim to make it two wins from their last two games of their La Liga campaign when they visit the El Alcoraz Stadium to take on Huesca.

The hosts are in a heated race to beat the drop and will be desperate to secure their safety by claiming all three points.

Huesca’s chances of avoiding relegation took a massive blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis last time out.

Borja Iglesias scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot to hand Real Betis their 16th win of the season.

However, Huesca have been in decent form, picking up two wins from their last four games.

With 33 points from 37 games, Juan José Rojo Martín's men are seated in 17th place in the league standings, three points ahead of rock-bottom Eibar.

They will now aim to avoid defeat on Saturday and hope Elche and Real Valladolid drop points when they face Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Valencia, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a 4-1 win over Eibar.

Despite dominating proceedings, Eibar were forced to rue their wastefulness in front of goal as Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler both scored braces to ensure Valencia strolled to victory.

The Bats have now picked up two wins from their last three games. This resurgent form has helped Valencia move into 13th place in the league table, three points behind 10th-place Granada.

Huesca vs Valencia Head-To-Head

Valencia have simply been dominant against Huesca. They have picked up two wins and one draw in their three games against the hosts.

Their most recent encounter came back in September 2020, when both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Huesca Form Guide (La Liga): L-W-L-W-L

Valencia Form Guide (La Liga): W-L-W-L-D

Huesca vs Valencia Team News

Huesca

The hosts will be without the services of Denis Vavro (hamstring), Eugeni Valderrama (knock), Luisinho (knock), Pablo Insua (ACL) and Antonio Valera (shoulder) due to injuries. Dani Escriche has been suspended after his red card in the last match.

Injured: Denis Vavro, Eugeni Valderrama, Luisinho, Pablo Insua, Antonio Valera

Suspended: Dani Escriche

Valencia

With no injury or suspension concerns, Valencia heads into this tie with a full strength squad

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Huesca vs Valencia Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Denis Vavro, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Huesca vs Valencia Prediction

While both sides head into this game in similar form, Valencia have been more rejuvenated in recent weeks. They appear to have found their feet in their last few outings and will aim to finish their season with a win. However, given the stakes of this game, we predict Huesca will put up a fight and claim a hard-earned victory.

Prediction: Huesca 1-2 Valencia