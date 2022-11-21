Huge Trent Alexander-Arnold call made as England's XI for their FIFA World Cup opening match against Iran leaked - Reports 

England right-back Kieran Trippier has been backed to start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B opener against Iran on Monday, 21 November. The lineup has appeared in Monday’s Telegraph (via the ever-reliable Matt Law). The newspaper accurately predicted every single English line-up during the European Championship in 2021.

England boss Gareth Southgate is spoilt for choice when it comes to the right-back area. In addition to Newcastle United’s Trippier and Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold, there is also Manchester City’s versatile full-back Kyle Walker. Picking one out of the talented three is far from straightforward, but according to the Telegraph’s dependable FIFA World Cup predicted XI, Southgate is set to rule in Trippier’s favor.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Re ‘leaking’ team. This story went out after midnight (technically the day of the game) so good luck to Iran to change their plans on the basis of our predicted line-up. Also, we got every predicted line up right in the Euros and England got to the final. It makes zero difference Re ‘leaking’ team. This story went out after midnight (technically the day of the game) so good luck to Iran to change their plans on the basis of our predicted line-up. Also, we got every predicted line up right in the Euros and England got to the final. It makes zero difference

Here is England’s entire predicted XI for their clash against Iran on Monday:

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane.

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold has gotten a lot of flak for his lack of defensive acumen since the start of the season. His attacking input has also not been up to the mark, with him only scoring thrice and failing to claim an assist in 20 games across competitions. Walker, too, has remained on the fringes at Manchester City (no goal involvements in 8 games), playing second fiddle to Portugal’s Joao Cancelo.

Trippier, who seems to be the chosen one, on the other hand, has been in impressive form for the Magpies this season. In 17 appearances in all competitions, the former Atletico Madrid player has scored once and provided four assists.

England skipper Harry Kane eager to break Wayne Rooney’s record at FIFA World Cup

The Three Lions captain Harry Kane won the 2018 Golden Boot with six strikes in as many games. Another such display could make him the first-ever player to win the Golden Boot in two successive FIFA World Cups.

Harry Kane @HKane So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! https://t.co/eNg4NSFLWG

Kane is also on the brink of breaking another special record for England. Currently on 51 goals (75 games), the Tottenham Hotspur ace needs three goals to overtake Wayne Rooney and become his country’s all-time top scorer. Speaking to the press, Kane expressed his desire to attain the goal as soon as possible at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said (via The Telegraph):

“Hopefully as soon as possible for sure [breaking Rooney’s record]. I know it is there and people talk about it, but I like to focus on my game and do my best for the team.

“I know the team will create chances and I have to be ready for the ones that come my way. I was lucky enough to play with Wayne and I looked up to him and watched him in the major tournaments, and to be close to him is an honour. But I am not going to panic, I am just going to focus day by day.”

