Lack of goals is a major concern for Hull City

Hull City are having a poor season in the EFL Championship. They are currently 20th in the table, with the relegation threat all but gone.

They have experienced a topsy-turvy season. Changes at the held, inconsistent performances have all played their part this term.

Grant McCain was given the sack in the final week of January when Hull City sank to 20th in the table - a position they still haven't moved out of. They are currently eight points ahead of Reading, who have played one game less.

The Tigers seemed to arrested the drop but going up the table has not happened yet. The appointment of Shota Arveladze has saved any fear of a drop big enough to get them relegated.

Hull's form has mirrored that of Reading since the arrival of Arveladze. There have been too many draws, some narrow wins and it has allowed the distance to be just about enough for Hull to not fear relegation.

In the large scheme of things, nothing much has changed for the Tigers.

Lack of scoring opportunities is a big setback for Hull City

One consistent theme for the club has been the lack of firepower in front of goal. Thir final third performance has let them down and they have heavily relied on the individual creative brilliance of Keane Lewis-Potter.

The holding midfield duo of Greg Docherty and Richard Smallwood are decent at breaking up play but not possess any passing range or vision to build attacks. Hull's success in front of goal depends on their long-ball strategy that sees most of the work being done by Lewis-Potter and Tom Eaves.

Eaves has a similar stature to that of Andy Carroll. He possesses a sound aerial technique and is accurate with his headers. However, the utilization can be made better if Hull City make better use of set-pieces.

They have scored the least number of goals amongst the top 20 clubs in the second division and are also behind the likes of Derby County and Reading.

They have scored just eight goals in their last 11 league outings, a worrying number for a team who just cant find a way to improve their final third accuracy.

