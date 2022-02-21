Hull City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City are set to host Barnsley at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night in another round of the English Championship.

The Tigers are struggling under new manager Shota Arveladze. They played out a 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers last time out. Brentford loanee Marcus Forss gave Hull City the lead with his maiden goal for the club before their opponents leveled the scores later in the second half.

The home side sit 20th in the league table with 34 points from 33 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week to further strengthen their chances of survival.

After picking up their first league win of the year last weekend, Barnsley once again fell to defeat in their next game as they were beaten 1-0 by Coventry City. The Tykes offered very little offensively and seemed content to settle for a point before a late goal from their opponents ended that hope.

Barnsley sit bottom of the league table with just 17 points picked up so far. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending drop.

Hull City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 106 meetings between Hull City and Barnsley. The hosts have won 41 of those games, while the visitors have won one more. There have been 23 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November. Hull City won the game 2-0.

Hull City Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Barnsley Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Hull City vs Barnsley Team News

Hull City

Matt Ingram and Ryan Longman both came off injured against QPR last time out and will now join Lewie Coyle on the injury list for the Tigers.

Injured: Lewie Coyle, Matt Ingram, Ryan Longman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Callum Brittain came off injured against Coventry City on Saturday and will join Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor and Cauley Woodrow on the injury list.

Injured: Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor, Callum Brittain, Cauley Woodrow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Harvey Cartwright (GK); Di'Shon Bernard, Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Brandon Fleming; Keane Lewis-Potter, Alfie Jones, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty; George Honeyman; Marcus Forss

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Remy Vita, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson, Jordan Williams; Domingos Quina, Callum Styles, Carlton Morris

Hull City vs Barnsley Prediction

Hull City are winless in their last five games and have managed just two goals in that period. They are on a run of back-to-back home league defeats after clinching back-to-back victories and will be looking to end that run this week.

Barnsley are in even worse form with just one win in 15 league games, losing 10 games in that period. The hosts should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Barnsley

