Hull City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Hull City will host Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the Championship of late, although they remain hopeful of securing playoff football. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday in their last game, finding themselves a man and three goals down before Scott Twine reduced the deficit from the spot in the second half.

Hull City were knocked out at this stage of the FA Cup last season after losing 2-0 to Premier League side Fulham and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Birmingham City's poor run of form has prompted the dismissal of head coach Wayne Rooney less than three months after the appointment of the Englishman. They were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United on New Year's Day in Rooney's last game in charge and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers at this stage of the cup competition last season and will be targeting victory here as well.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Hull and Birmingham. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in four of their last five games in this fixture.

Hull are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Nine of the Blues' 12 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Hull have lost three of their last four games and five of their last eight. They have, however, won two of their last three games at the MKM Stadium and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last nine matches. They have won just one of their last 12 away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hull City 2-0 Birmingham City

Hull City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)