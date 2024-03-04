Hull City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hull City play host to Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides met in the FA Cup third round back in January, with the Blues claiming a narrow 3-2 victory.

Hull City were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw with Preston North End on Saturday. This followed a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on February 24 which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

With 56 points from 35 matches, Hull City are currently sixth in the Championship table, one point above seventh-placed Norwich City just outside the playoff places.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, failed to steer clear of the danger zone at the weekend as they fell to a 4-3 home defeat at the hands of Southampton. Prior to that, the Blues were denied a third win on the trot on February 24 courtesy of a 3-1 loss to Ipswich Town at the Portman Road Stadium.

With 38 points from 34 matches, Birmingham City are currently 20th in the league table, level on points with Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town and 22nd-placed Stoke City in the relegation zone.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Birmingham City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 28 of the last 74 meetings between the two sides.

Hull City have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Birmingham are on a run of four consecutive away defeats across all competitions, conceding nine goals and scoring just once since January’s 2-1 victory at Stoke City.

Hull City have won just one of their last five home games since the turn of the year while losing twice and claiming two draws so far.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Hull City have picked up seven wins and one draw in their last nine home games against Birmingham and are favourites to grab the win on Tuesday. Given Birmingham’s current struggles on the road, we are backing the Tigers to pick up all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Birmingham City

Hull City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hull to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Hull’s last five matches)