Hull City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Hull City will host to Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium in round 15 of the EFL Championship on Sunday (October 16).

The Tigers are unbeaten in six games against the visitors and will look to keep that going.

Hull were sent crashing back down to earth last weekend when they fell to a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town.

That followed a 2-1 home victory over Wigan Athletic on October 5, which snapped their five-game losing streak. Hull are 20th in the standings, picking up 14 points from 13 games.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City returned to winning ways last time out, seeing off Bristol City 3-0 at home.

Before that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible nine. With 16 points from 13 games, Birmingham are 16th in the standings, level on points with 17th-placed Stoke City.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 16 meetings, Birmingham boast a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Hull have picked up three fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Hull are unbeaten in six games against the Blues, claiming three wins and as many draws since a 3-0 defeat in March 2018.

Hull head into the weekend on a run of six defeats from their last seven games, with a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on October 5 being the exception.

Birmingham have lost just one of their last six outings, picking up three wins and two draws.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Prediction

With just two points separating Hull and Birmingham in the bottom half of the standings, both teams should take the game to each other in search of all three points. However, the spoils could be shared, as they head into the weekend evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Hull 1-1 Birmingham

Hull City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Hull have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings.)

