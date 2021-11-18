Hull City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City square off against Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to build on their latest victory.

The Tigers went into the international break following a 2-0 win away to Barnsley, ending a run of five consecutive losses in the league.

This brought the side up to 22nd place in the standings, with 12 points from 17, one more than Barnsley.

Birmingham, on the contrary, saw a three-game winning run come to an end after they went down 1-2 to Reading at home. This was their last game before the international break.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

Birmingham City have won 26 of their last 67 clashes with Hull City, who've beaten them a close 22 times.

However, their last encounter, coming in June 2020, ended in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate.

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Hull City vs Birmingham City Team News

Hull City

Alfie Jones missed their last game before the international break with an injury and although he's had almost two weeks to recover, there's no word on his recovery yet.

Head coach Grant McCann also didn't shed light on his case in a press-conference today, but did confirm that Lewie Coyle has a hamstring problem. He's likely to miss out.

McCann will also be without Tom Huddlestone and Brandon Fleming, who have also been ruled out due to injuries.

Barring these four, McCann may play the same XI that defeated Barnsley in their last game, although last season's top-scorer Mallik Wilks is under risk of losing his place.

The forward has struck only once in the 2021-22 season and ought to regain his shooting boots before it's too late.

Injured: Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City

Dion Sanderson, Jordan Graham and George Friend all missed Birmingham's defeat to Reading with injuries and will be assessed once more ahead of the trip to Hull.

Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin will also miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Dion Sanderson, Jordan Graham, George Friend, Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Josh Emmanuel, Di'Shon Bernard, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty; Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis.

Birmingham City (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; Harlee Dean, Mitchell Roberts, Marc Roberts; Marcel Oakley, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Jeremie Bela; Riley McGree; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney.

Hull City vs Birmingham City Prediction

The Tigers have cut themselves some slack with a victory in their last game, ending a five-game losing run.

However, the Blues still look stronger on paper and, despite all the challenges, must be able to sneak through with all three points.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Birmingham City

Edited by Shardul Sant