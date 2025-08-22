Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Hull City and Blackburn Rovers return to action in EFL Championship when they lock horns at MKM Stadium on Saturday. Valérien Ismael’s Blackburn have lost each of their last four matches in all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to find their feet.

Hull City got their season off and running last Sunday when they picked up a 3-2 victory over Oxford United thanks to a 93rd-minute winner from Oliver McBurnie.

Sergej Jakirovic’s side men had kicked off the new league season with a goalless draw against Coventry City on August 9, three days before crashing out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a penalty-shootout defeat against Wrexham.

Hull City will be backing themselves to build on their victory over Oxford as they take on an opposing side, who have failed to win four of their last five meetings in this fixture (3L, 1D) since April 2023.

On the other hand, Blackburn Rovers failed to stop the rot last time out when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Ismael’s men have now lost four back-to-back games, conceding eight goals and scoring three since July’s 1-0 victory over Spanish side Elche in pre-season.

This poor start to the season has seen Blackburn crash out of the EFL Cup, following a disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the hands of League One side Bradford City on August 12.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 36 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides, Blackburn Rovers boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Hull City have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Blackburn Rovers have failed to win six of their last eight away matches in the league, losing five and claiming one draw since the third week of February.

Hull City have won just two of their most recent eight Championship games while losing three and picking up three draws since April 8.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Hull City snatched a late win against Oxford last time out and will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to put together a fine run of form. Blackburn, meanwhile, have endured a stuttering start to the season and we fancy Jakirovic’s men to get the job done in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hull City to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Hull’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last seven outings)

