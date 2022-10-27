Hull City will host Blackburn Rovers at the MKM Stadium in round 18 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 29).

The visitors are third in the standings and could rise to the top with all three points this weekend.

Hull City @HullCity Our final outing before the World Cup: 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐇)



🎟️ Tickets for next month's game against the Royals are now on general sale.



#hcafc Our final outing before the World Cup: 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐇)🎟️ Tickets for next month's game against the Royals are now on general sale. 🌍 Our final outing before the World Cup: 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐇)🎟️ Tickets for next month's game against the Royals are now on general sale.#hcafc

Hull picked up successive wins for the first time since July as they saw off Rotherham United 4-2 away on Saturday. This followed a 3-1 victory at Blackpool on October 19, which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 20 points from 16 games, Hull are currently in the standings, level on points with Birmingham City and Sunderland.

Hull City @HullCity 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭



Just over weeks to go until the



#hcafc 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭Just overweeks to go until the @tigerstrust 's 'A Question of Sport' night at the MKM! 🤓 🐯 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭 🐯Just over 2⃣ weeks to go until the @tigerstrust's 'A Question of Sport' night at the MKM! 🤓#hcafc

Meanwhile, Blackburn held firm to see out a slender 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at home last weekend. They are on a three-match winning run, dating back to a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic on October 11.

With 30 points from 17 games, Blackburn are third in the league table, two points off leaders Burnley.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Blackburn have been dominant in this fixture, claiming 34 wins from the last 67 meetings against Hull.

Hull have picked up 16 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Blackburn head into the weekend on a run of five wins from their last six games against the Tigers, with a 2-0 loss in January being the exception.

While Hull are on a two-game winning streak, they have lost four of their last five home games since the start of September.

Blackburn have won their last three outings, scoring six goals and conceding twice since a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic on October 11.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Hull and Blackburn head into the weekend in fine form, so a cracker of a contest could ensue at the MKM Stadium. Blackburn have enjoyed the better of this fixture and could come out on top once again, albeit by an odd goal.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn

Tip 2: First to score - Blackburn (Blackburn have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Hull.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the previous eight meetings between the teams.)

Poll : 0 votes