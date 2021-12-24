Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Hull City and Blackburn Rovers return to EFL Championship action this weekend and will face off at the MKM Stadium on Sunday evening.

The home side lost to Nottingham Forest last weekend, squandering a halftime lead to lose 2-1. They have been winless in their last three outings, drawing twice along with their latest loss. They had picked up four straight wins prior.

The Tigers sit 19th in the league with 23 points from 23 games. They are just four points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen the gap.

Blackburn Rovers are perhaps the most in-form team in the Championship at the moment. They beat Birmingham City 4-0 last time out, marking their fifth straight win with a clean sheet.

With Fulham and Bournemouth floundering at the moment, Blackburn Rovers have closed the gap and are just three points from the top of the table. They will be looking to continue their strong run on Sunday.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

There have been 14 meetings between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won eight times. Three of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams faced off in the league earlier in the season with Blackburn Rovers winning 2-0.

Hull City Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Hull City

Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel all remain out with injuries and will not play on Boxing Day. Manager Grant McCann tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the touchline.

Injured: Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello and Ian Carlo Poveda are all unavailable for Sunday's game due to injuries. The former two have however begun their recovery process.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello, Ian Carlo Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Sunday's game features two sides in vastly contrasting forms. The hosts are winless in their last three games while the visitors have won five straight games on the bounce and are unbeaten in seven.

Although Hull City have lost just one of their last seven games and have managed to score at least a goal in all those appearances, their winless streak should continue on Boxing Day.

Prediction: Hull City 1-3 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Shardul Sant