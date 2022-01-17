Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

In search of their first win in seven games, Hull City square off against Blackburn Rovers at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are currently on a blistering 10-game unbeaten run in the EFL Championship and could go top of the table with all three points.

Hull City failed to snap their losing streak on Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Stoke City on home turf.

Grant McCann’s men have now lost each of their most recent four games, while they are winless in each of their last six.

With 23 points from 25 games, Hull City are currently 19th in the EFL Championship, level on points with Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Cardiff City 1-0 away from home.

This followed a disappointing 3-2 loss to Wigan Athletic which saw their FA Cup run come to an end.

Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in each of their last 10 league games and this fine form sees them occupy third place on the table, two points off first-placed Fulham.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from the last 66 meetings between the sides. Hull City have picked up 15 wins in that time, while 17 games have ended all square.

Hull City Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Hull City

Hull City will be without the services of Lewis Coyle and Joshua Emmanuel, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack remains the only concern on the injury front for Blackburn Rovers as the midfielder is recuperating from a knee problem.

Injured: Bradley Dack

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Mallik Wilks, Tyler Smith

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aynsley Pears; Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tayo Edun, Bradley Johnson, Leighton Clarkson, Ryan Nyambe; Sam Gallagher, Harry Chapman, Tyrhys Dolan

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Both sides head into the game in contrasting form with Blackburn Rovers enjoying a brilliant run of results. Hull City have struggled to get going in recent weeks and we predict the visitors will claim the win in this one.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

