Hull City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Hull City will host Blackpool at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (December 26), looking to end their three-game winless run.

With 26 points in 23 games, the Tigers are 21st in the league table and haven't won in their last three games. Since beating Cardiff City in November for just their seventh win of the campaign, the Yorkshire outfit lost 2-1 to Reading before back-to-back draws to Watford and Sunderland.

Hull City @HullCity



Ryan Woods looks ahead to Boxing Day.



"Sooner or later, the performances on the pitch will turn into wins." 🗣️Ryan Woods looks ahead to Boxing Day.

It was also Liam Rosenior's only triumph since taking charge on November 3. Shota Arveladze was given the boot in September following five losses in a row.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are in a worse position than Hull, accruing two points fewer and sitting a position adrift in the standings. They're without a win in their last six games, losing four.

Such an atrocious run has seen them plunge into the bottom three of the division, and manager Michael Appleton could be next in line to be axed from his job.

Hull City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 107 previous clashes between them, with Hull winning 41 and losing 35.

When they last met in October, Hull won 3-1 in Blackpool, their first win in the fixture since December 2004.

The Tigers are aiming for their first league double over Blackpool since the 2004-05 season.

Blackpool are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Hull since a 2-1 loss in League One in September 2004.

Since beating Heartlepool in League Two on Boxing Day in 2016, Blackpool have lost their next four fixtures on the day.

Hull have lost their last Boxing Day league game in December 2019 and haven't seen consecutive defeats on the day since the 1997-98 season.

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton is winless in his last five league meetings with Hull since beating them as Portsmouth manager in March 2012

Hull City vs Blackpool Prediction

Both teams have struggled immensely this season, languishing in the bottom tier of the division. They're coming into the fixture off a torrid run that hasn't seen them win their last few games.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC "I want the lads to go out in the first-half, right from the first minute and have no fear, really. Enjoy and embrace attacking the opposition."



Catch up with Michael Appleton's thoughts ahead of our Boxing Day fixture at Hull over on 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗩.



#UTMP "I want the lads to go out in the first-half, right from the first minute and have no fear, really. Enjoy and embrace attacking the opposition."Catch up with Michael Appleton's thoughts ahead of our Boxing Day fixture at Hull over on 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗩. 🎥 "I want the lads to go out in the first-half, right from the first minute and have no fear, really. Enjoy and embrace attacking the opposition."Catch up with Michael Appleton's thoughts ahead of our Boxing Day fixture at Hull over on 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗩. 🍊 #UTMP

Hoping to avoid another loss, the two teams could play out a draw.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Blackpool

Hull City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

