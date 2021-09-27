Hull City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City host Blackpool at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having made underwhelming starts to their campaigns so far.

Hull City are currently 23rd in the league and have only won one game so far this campaign. Grant McCann's side will be going into the game off the back of three consecutive losses and will be looking to turn things around with a win against Blackpool on Tuesday.

After a poor start to the season, Blackpool's form has started to pick up of late and they will be going into the game on a two-match winning streak.

Neil Critchley's side are currently 14th in the league and will know that this is a great opportunity for them to climb up the table.

Blackpool will look to take advantage of a poor Hull City side on Tuesday.

Hull City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Blackpool have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, winning two of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in January. Jerry Yates canceled out Mallik Wilks' opener to ensure the spoils were shared on the night.

Hull City Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Blackpool Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Hull City vs Blackpool Team News

Huddlestone will be a huge miss for Hull City

Hull City

Hull City have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to Stoke City last time out. Tom Huddlestone is still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Tom Huddlestone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool

CJ Hamilton, Kevin Stewart and Grant Ward are all doubts for the game, having picked up knocks earlier this month. Meanwhile, Matty Virtue is still out injured.

Injured: Matty Virtue

Doubtful: CJ Hamilton, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle; Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood; Keane Lewis-Potter, Matt Smith, Mallik Wilks; Tyler Smith

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Luke Garbutt, Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling; Keshi Anderson, Kenneth Dougall, Ryab Wintle, Josh Bowler; Tyreece John-Jules, Shayne Lavery

Hull City vs Blackpool Prediction

The two sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore during Tuesday's matchup.

We predict Blackpool will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Hull City 0-2 Blackpool

