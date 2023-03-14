Hull City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2023

Hull City will host Burnley at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain on course to avoid the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Coventry City last time out with Oscar Estupinan coming off the bench to score the opener before their opponents drew level midway through the second half.

Hull have picked up 46 points from 36 games this season and sit 14th in the table. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this week and continue their push for the top-half of the pile.

Burnley have enjoyed a stellar season and are inching closer to a Premier League return under manager Vincent Kompany. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Wigan Athletic 3-0 in their last game, with Southampton loanee Nathan Tella scoring a brace before Lyle Foster came off the bench to seal the win.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 80 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Wednesday.

Hull City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Hull and Burnley. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 31 times.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Seven of the Tigers' 12 league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Clarets have picked up 33 points on the road in the league this season. Only Luton Town (34) have picked up more.

Burnley are the highest-scoring side in the English second tier this season, with a goal tally of 71.

Hull City vs Burnley Prediction

Hull are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last six games. They are, however, undefeated in their last seven home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Burnley are on a brilliant 17-game unbeaten run dating back to December last year. They have not lost an away league game since November and should win comfortably here.

Prediction: Hull City 0-2 Burnley

Hull City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)

