Hull City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Fresh off the back of an impressive comeback against Middlesbrough, Hull City play host to Cardiff City in round 22 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Bluebirds journey to the MKM Stadium on a run of four consecutive defeats against the home side and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Hull City turned in a resilient team display as they scored two second-half goals to claim a 2-1 comeback victory away to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Liam Rosenior’s men were on a two-game losing run, suffering successive defeats against Watford and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

With 33 points from 21 matches, Hull City are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth in midweek when they were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City on home turf.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Millwall on December 9 which saw their two-game losing run come to an end.

Cardiff City have picked up 30 points from 21 matches to sit 10th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Norwich City.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, Hull City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cardiff City have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Hull have won their last four games against the Bluebirds, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Cardiff City have lost three of their last four matches, with a 1-0 home victory over Millwall on December 9 being the exception.

Hull City are unbeaten in eight of their 10 EFL Championship home games this season, picking up four wins and four draws so far.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive result against Middlesbrough, Hull City will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

Rosenior’s men take on a deflated Cardiff City, who lost at home in midweek, and we fancy them extending their winning streak at the MKM Stadium.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Cardiff City

Hull City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hull City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Hull City (The Tigers have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)