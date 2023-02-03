Hull City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Hull City and Cardiff City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 30 fixture on Saturday (February 4).

The hosts are coming off a routine 3-0 home win over QPR at the weekend. Aaron Connolly scored a brace either side of Robert Dickie's own goal to inspire the Tigers to all three points.

Cardiff, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Luton Town. Elijah Adebayo had an eventful game, missing a second half penalty before scoring the winner two minutes from time.

The defeat left the Bluebirds in 21st spot with 29 points from as many games, and they are three points above the dropzone. Hull, meanwhile, occupy the 15th spot with 37 points to show for their efforts after 29 outings.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 70 previous occasions, with Hull leading 27-22.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Hull win 3-2 away.

Twelve of the last 15 games involving either club since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break have produced fewer than three goals.

Cardiff have failed to score in five of their last six league games.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Cardiff are on a 12-game winless run across competitions.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Hull's emphatic 3-0 win over QPR was their first in six home games. Manager Liam Rosenior will hope his side can build on that.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have endured an even poorer run of form, having not tasted victory in 12 games across competitions. The Bluebirds recently appointed Sabri Lamouchi, who will look to register his first win in the dugout at the second time of asking.

Hull City @HullCity



#hcafc Some more positive news ahead of Saturday! Some more positive news ahead of Saturday! 🙌#hcafc

Goals have been a major problem for the Welsh outfit, and their precarious position leaves them in danger of dropping into the relegation zone. Hull should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Hull City 1-0 Cardiff City

Hull City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hull

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes