Hull City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2025

Hull City will host Coventry City at MKM Stadium on Monday in the 42nd round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a vital result next week to avoid falling into the relegation places with only five games to go.

Hull failed to pick up any points when they traveled to Watford last weekend, losing 1-0 to mark their 19th defeat of the season and leave them only two points clear of the drop zone. The hosts have managed to avoid defeat in seven of their last 10 league games but are still far from safe and will be keen to be at their best in the final weeks of the season to ensure they stay up.

Coventry outplayed Portsmouth but were unable to find the net until the 94th minute to get a 1-0 victory and return to winning ways after three losses in the previous four games. The visitors, who have seven wins in their last 10 games, have moved back into the top six and will be looking to see out the rest of the season in fine form to ensure their place in the playoffs.

Hull City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday will mark the 40th meeting between these two sides. Hull have won 15 of the previous matchups, while seven have ended in draws and Coventry have won the remaining 17.

The hosts have won two and drawn two of the five most recent meetings between the sides, scoring an impressive nine goals across those games.

Coventry picked up their first win in this fixture since October 2021 with a 2-1 victory when the sides met earlier this season.

The Tigers have the second-worst offensive record in the English second division, having only scored 40 goals after 41 games played.

The Sky Blues have scored 58 goals in the league so far. Only Leeds United (80), Norwich (62) and Middlesbrough (61) have scored more in the division.

Hull City vs Coventry City Prediction

The sides are quite closely matched going into Monday's fixture and Hull are unlikely to enjoy a home boost as they have the worst home record in the league this season.

Coventry will be confident to get a result against a side posing little attacking threat but will have to improve on their defensive solidity to get all three points.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Coventry City

Hull City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

