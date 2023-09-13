Hull City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hull City and Coventry City lock horns at the MKM Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three games against the visitors and will look to extend this fine run.

Hull City maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 1-0 victory away to a rampant Leicester City side in their last outing before the international break.

Liam Rosenior’s side have now won all but one of their last four matches, with a 1-1 draw against Bristol City on August 25 being the exception.

With 10 points from their first five Championship games this season, Hull are currently sixth in the table, level on points with Norwich City and Southampton.

Elsewhere, Coventry City turned in a superb show of fighting spirits as they came from behind on three occasions to salvage a pulsating 3-3 draw with Watford last time out.

However, with that result, Mark Robins’ men have now played out three consecutive draws since claiming a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough on August 12.

Coventry City are currently 14th in the EFL Championship table, having picked up six points from their opening five matches this season.

Hull City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Hull City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Coventry have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Hull City are unbeaten in their last three games against the Sky Blues, picking up two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in October 2021.

Coventry are without a win in three consecutive away matches across all competitions, losing twice and picking up one draw in that time.

Rosenior’s men are unbeaten in their last six Championships games, claiming three wins and three draws since March’s 3-1 loss against Burnley.

Hull City vs Coventry City Prediction

Hull City and Coventry have avoided defeat in their last four games respectively and this makes for an exciting contest on Friday. However, the Tigers went unbeaten in both home and away meetings against the visitors last season and we see them grinding out all three points in this one.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Coventry City

Hull City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hull City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Coventry’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Hull City’s last 10 games)