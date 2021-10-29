Hull City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City host Coventry City at The MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Hull City have been woeful this season. Grant McCann's side are currently 22nd in the league and have lost their last three games on the trot. It will be a huge ask for them to pick up any points against a strong Coventry side.

Coventry City, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the league. Mark Robins' side have faltered recently but should be confident of taking all three points from a struggling Hull City on Saturday.

It will be a great opportunity for Coventry to bounce back from their recent poor results with a win against Hull City on Saturday.

Hull City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Hull City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Coventry City only winning one.

Coventry came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2012.

Hull City Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Coventry City Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

Hull City vs Coventry City Team News

Huddlestone will be a huge miss for Hull City on Saturday

Hull City

Hull City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Luton Town last time out. Alfie Jones and Tom Huddlestone are both still out due to injury.

Injured: Alfie Jones, Tom Huddleston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Coventry City came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Derby County last time out. Mark Robins will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Di'Shon Bernard, Lewis Coyle; Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood; Keane Lewis-Potter, George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks; Josh Magennis

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden

Hull City vs Coventry City Prediction

Neither side have been in the best form of late. However, Coventry City should have enough firepower to get past Hull City on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Coventry City coming away with a victory.

Prediction: Hull City 0-1 Coventry City

