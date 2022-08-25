Hull City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Hull City and Coventry City will battle for three points in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, having been on the losing end in high-scoring games last weekend.

The home side fell to defeat in a 5-2 loss away to Sunderland. The seven-goal thriller saw six goals scored after the break, with Oscar Estupinan scoring two consolation goals for the Tigers.

Coventry City let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-2 defeat away to Millwall. Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden put them two goals ahead by the 28th minute. George Saville stepped off the bench to score the winning goal for the Lions after Jake Copper and George Honeyman had drawn them level.

The defeat left Coventry City rooted to the bottom of the table, having garnered just one point from two matches. Hull City's defeat ended their unbeaten start to the campaign and they sit in sixth spot in the table on eight points.

Hull City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 45 occasions in the past. Hull City have 19 wins to their name. Coventry City were victorious 17 times, while nine previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Coventry City have played just two matches this season, having seen three of their league matches postponed.

Hull City form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Coventry City form guide (all competitions): L-L-D

Hull City vs Coventry City Team News

Hull City

Billy Chadwick, Dogukan Sinik, Brandon Fleming, Joshua Emmanuel, Greg Docherty, James Scott, Dogukan Sinik and Tyler Smith.

Ryan Longman and Jean Michael Seri are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Billy Chadwick, Dogukan Sinik, Brandon Fleming, Joshua Emmanuel, Greg Docherty, James Scott, Dogukan Sinik, Tyler Smith

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Ryan Longman, Jean Michael Seri

Coventry City

Marcel Hilssner, Liam Kelly and Callum O'Hare are all unavailable due to injuries. Gustavo Hamer is suspended.

Injuries: Marcel Hilssner, Liam Kelly, Callum O'Hare

Suspension: Gustavo Hamer

Hull City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Hull City ( 4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram (GK), Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Tobias Figueiredo, Lewie Coyle; Regan Slater, Alfie Jones; Benjamin Tetteh, Ozan Tufan, Randell Williams; Oscar Estupinan

Coventry (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore; Jonathan Panzo, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Matt Godden, Kasey Palmer; Viktor Gyokeres

Hull City vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry City's postponed fixtures have left the Sky Blues playing catch-up and they will be eager to avoid falling further behind in the race for playoff qualification.

Hull City have had an impressive start to the season but are slight outsiders in the game in front of their fans. Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing the visiting side to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Coventry City

