Hull City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Newly promoted Hull City will be aiming to end their two-game losing streak when they welcome Derby County to the MKM Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors fell to a 2-1 defeat against Peterborough United last time out and will look to quickly bounce back from that result.

Hull City suffered an early exit from the EFL Cup last Tuesday following a penalty shootout defeat against Wigan Athletic.

They were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last time out when they were beaten 3-0 by Queens Park Rangers.

In a game where George Moncur saw red, Hull City were forced to rue their missed chances as Christopher Willock, Lyndon Dykes and Robert Dickie were on target to hand the Rangers all three points.

Grant McCann’s men are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table, having picked up a 4-1 opening-day victory over Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Derby Country were denied their first win of the season last Saturday when they lost 2-1 against Peterborough United.

Jack Stretton put the Rams ahead with a 77th-minute strike, but injury-time goals from Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele helped the Posh claim a dramatic comeback.

This followed a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town in their opening game of the Championship campaign.

Sandwiched between the two games, Wayne Rooney’s men sealed their place in the second round of the EFL Cup. They claimed a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Salford City following an entertaining 3-3 draw in regular time.

Hull City vs Derby County Head-To-Head

Derby County have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from their last 65 encounters. Hull City have picked up 23 wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Hull City vs Derby County Team News

Hull City

The Tigers will be without George Honeyman and Sean McLoughlin, who have been sidelined with injuries. Randell Williams and Thomas Mayer are in isolation following positive tests for COVID-19. George Moncur will also miss the game after receiving his marching orders last time out.

Injured: Callum Elder and George Honeyman

Suspended: George Moncur

Derby County

Lee Buchanan, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kornell McDonald, Jason Knight and Krystian Bielik are all out with injuries and will play no part in Wednesday's game.

Injured: Lee Buchanan, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kornell McDonald, Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI ( 4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming, Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Andy Cannon, Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Bryne, Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies, Craig Forsyth, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, Kamil Jozwiak, Jack Stretton

Hull City vs Derby County Prediction

Since opening the campaign with a 4-1 victory over Preston North End, Hull City have failed to keep pace, losing their two subsequent games. Similarly, Derby County have struggled for form so far and are without a win in their three competitive games this season.

We predict the spoils will be shared as both sides head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Derby County

