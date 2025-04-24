Hull City vs Derby Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Hull City lock horns with Derby County on matchday 45 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Ruben Selles' Hull are coming off a 2-1 home win over Preston North End. After Lewis Gibson had given the visitors a half-time lead, the Tigers hit back through a pair of Joe Gelhardt penalties to take all three points.

Despite being dominated on possession (43%), both sides had 16 shots on goal, but Hull had six of them on target (compared to Preston's two). Their first win in four games keeps the Tigers 20th in the standings, with 48 points from 44 games, winning 12.

Meanwhile, John Eustace's Derby are fresh off a 3-1 win at West Bromwichn Albion on Easter Monday. Derby led 2-0 at the break, thanks to Ebou Adams and Jerry Yates strikes, before Adam Armstrong pulled one back for West Brom.

However, the Rams had the last laugh, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing restoring their two-goal lead three minutes from time, Snapping a four-game winless run, Eustace's side remain 21st in the points table, ahead of Luton Town in the relegation zone on goal difference, with 46 points from 44 games, winning 12.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Hull-Derby Championship contest at the MKM Stadium:

Hull City vs Derby head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 68 meetings across competitions, Derby lead Hull 27-23, with the reverse fixture ending 1-1 at Hull in October.

Hull have just one win in 11 games in the fixture across competitions, losing eight.

The Tigers have three wins in their last six home games - all in the Championship - losing one.

Derby have two wins and as many defeats in their last five road outings - all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Hull: W-L-D-L-W; Derby: W-L-D-D-L

Hull City vs Derby prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going this season as they find themselves in a relegation scrap with two games remaining. Derby, though, have a spender head-to-head advantage and have had the Tigers' number in recent meetings.

Derby are perilously close to the drop zone and desparately need a result to salvage their campaign. Their recent dominance in the fixture and decent road form should see them take all three points.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Derby

Hull City vs Derby betting tips

Tip-1: Derby to win

Tip-2: Derby to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept two clean sheets in six games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

