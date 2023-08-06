Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2023

Hull City will host Doncaster Rovers at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday in the first round of the 2023-23 EFL League Cup campaign.

The home side enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign but could not avoid defeat on their return to competitive action this weekend. The Tigers were beaten 2-1 by Norwich City on opening day, taking the lead early in the game via a debut goal from Manchester City loanee Liam Delap before seeing their opponents get on the scoresheet late in either half to clinch all three points.

Hull opened their EFL Cup campaign last season with a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City and will be targeting a winning start this time around.

Doncaster Rovers played their first competitive game under manager Grant McCann in his second stint in charge this weekend. Facing off against Harrogate Town, the Rovers suffered a 1-0 defeat after conceding a spot-kick midway through the second half.

The visitors were also knocked out in the first round of the cup competition last season after losing 3-0 to Lincoln City and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 competitive meetings between Hull and Doncaster. The home side have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a League One clash back in February 2021 which ended 3-3.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Hull have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 13 games across all competitions.

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers Prediction

Hull's latest result ended an 11-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last 10 competitive games at the MKM Stadium and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Doncaster saw their three-game unbeaten streak come to an end last time out. They have struggled for results on the road this year, winning just one of their last 12 away games, and could lose here.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)