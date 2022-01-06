Hull City vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Both Hull City and Everton will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they lock horns in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Both sides have both been in poor form in their respective divisions and are reeling halfway through the season. Hull City occupy a lowly 19th position in the Championship. Meanwhile, Everton sit 15th after losing 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Four back-to-back wins in November have helped Hull City leap outside the relegation zone. However, they haven't been able to build on that and have fallen to consecutive defeats in their latest outings. They lost 1-0 to Blackpool over the weekend.

There is a lot of pressure on the Tigers' coach Grant McCann and his players to turn things around. They only made it to the second round of the FA Cup last term. Hull City will fancy their chances on Saturday against an Evertonian side that has been utterly disappointing in recent times.

There is a feeling that Rafa Benitez is walking on borrowed time at Goodison Park. The Toffees are 15th in the Premier League table and have just a single win from their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Fans are starting to lose their patience with Benitez and he will need a positive result against Hull City on Saturday to keep his head above the water.

Hull City vs Everton Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 23 times till date. Everton have been the more dominant side. They have won 10 matches while Hull City have won seven. Six games have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides clashed was in the Premier League in March 2017 and Everton won the game 4-0.

Hull City form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Everton form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Hull City vs Everton Team News

Hull City

Callum Elder and Josh Magennis were both forced off during Hull City's 1-0 defeat to Blackpool. Both players are unlikely to be available for this one. Alfie Jones, Lewis Coyle and Joshua Emmanuel are likely to be sidelined as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Josh Magennis, Callum Elder, Alfie Jones, Lewis Coyle and Joshua Emmanuel

Suspensions: None

Everton

Richarlison, Andros Townsend and Yerry Mina continue to be sidelined with injuries. Alex Iwobi has left to join the Nigerian national team for the African Cup of Nations. Fabian Delph and Jarrad Branthwaite are doubts for this one after missing the weekend's game against Brighton.

New full-back signings Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson could make their debuts here.

Injuries: Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina

International duty: Alex Iwobi

Doubtful: Fabian Delph, Jarrad Branthwaite

Hull City vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Mallik Wilks, Tyler Smith

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes, Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon

Hull City vs Everton Prediction

Despite the home advantage, Hull City are not the favorites heading into this game. They have registered just a single win in their last seven games against Everton. Rafa Benitez and his men will need to win here and they just might able to do that thanks to their firepower.

Prediction: Hull City 0-2 Everton

Edited by Shambhu Ajith