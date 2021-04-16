Hull City vs Fleetwood prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Hull City host Fleetwood Town at the KCOM Stadium in League One action on Saturday.

The league leaders are looking to take a step closer to promotion as they need just 11 more points from their remaining five games.

Grant McCann's side have won each of their last three games and remain unbeaten in 10, so winds are firmly in their sails right now.

Fleetwood Town, languishing in 13th position following a mixed campaign, may seem like the underdogs but they've been in a good form lately too.

The Cod Army beat AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale in consecutive games and climbed three positions in the process.

Simon Grayson has improved the side's fortunes somewhat since taking over from Joey Barton at the end of January. Fleetwood have lost only four times in 14 games under his tutelage.

A mid-table finish is their aim, but the game against Hull will put their ambitions to tthe test

Hull City vs Fleetwood Town Head-To-Head

There have been three previous clashes between the sides, all coming this season.

Fleetwood claimed the spoils in their first encounter with a 4-1 thumping, but Hull responded by knocking them out of the FA Cup and EFL League Cup.

This will be their third meeting at the KCOM Stadium in the last five months.

⏪ 𝐿𝒶𝓈𝓉 𝓉𝒾𝓂𝑒 𝓋𝓈 𝐹𝓁𝑒𝑒𝓉𝓌𝑜𝑜𝒹...



The tie looked to be heading for penalties when Lewie Coyle produced this! 😱🚀#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/IfrsgnE0Gv — Hull City (@HullCity) April 15, 2021

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Fleetwood Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Hull City vs Fleetwood Town Team News

Hull City

Reece Burke, Thomas Mayer, Festus Arthur and Max Clark are out injured for the Tigers, while Brandon Fleming is doubtful for the clash.

Jordan Flores was an unused substitute in the last match but may get the nod to start in this one.

Injured: Reece Burke, Thomas Mayer, Festurs Arthur and Max Clark

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fleetwood Town

The Cod Army do not have notable injuries, with manager Simon Grayson unlikely to make too many changes from the side which beat Wimbledon and Rochdale.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City vs Fleetwood Town Predicted XI

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Greg Docherty, Regan Slater; Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis.

Fleetwood Town (4-3-3): Alex Cairns; Janoi Donacien, Callum Connolly, James Hill, Danny Andrew; Daniel Batty, Jordan Rossiter, Callum Camps; Wes Burns, Kyle Vassell, Barrie McKay.

Hull City vs Fleetwood Town Prediction

An intense encounter might be on the cards here despite the vast disparity in their league standings.

Hull City have already beaten Fleetwood at home twice in the campaign and will be looking to make this their third victory.

We expect Hull City to overpower Fleetwood.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Fleetwood Town