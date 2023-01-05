Hull City vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Hull City will host Fulham at the MKM Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7), having won their last two games across competitions.

The Tigers have secured back-to-back wins over Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic in their last two fixtures, albeit both coming in the EFL Championship. With 33 points in 26 games, Liam Rosenior's side are 16th in the standings and unbeaten in their last five games.

Fulham, meanwhile, are back in the Premier League and making waves, sitting in seventh position in the standings with 28 points from 18 games.

The Cottagers have returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup break strongly, winning all three games, having gone into the break without a win in three. Marco Silva's side will look to continue that run here.

Hull City vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 98 previous clashes between the two sides, with Hull leading 36-34.

Since beating Fulham 3-0 in the Championship in November 2019, Hull have lost three games in the fixture without scoring.

Hull have been eliminated from their last three FA Cup ties with Fulham, going out in the third round in both 1959-60 and 1974-75 and the fourth round in 2016-17.

When playing outside the top flight, Hull have been eliminated from their last 15 FA Cup ties agaist top-tier opponents, since beating West Ham in the fourth round of the 1972-73 season.

As a Premier League side, Fulham have only been eliminated from two of their last 12 FA Cup ties against a side from a lower division.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has never scored in the FA Cup. He has played 531 minutes across eight appearances in the competition, having 18 shots in total

Hull City vs Fulham Prediction

Hull City will be confident of their chances following their recent unbeaten run, but Fulham are a much stronger unit and have looked imperious since returning from the break.

The Cottagers, though, should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Hull 0-2 Fulham

Hull City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fulham

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

