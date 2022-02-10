Hull City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hull City welcome Fulham to the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the visitors claimed a 2-0 win when the sides met in August's reverse fixture.

Hull City failed to return to winning ways last Tuesday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End on February 5 which saw their three-game win long streak come to an end.

With 32 points from 30 games, Hull City are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Fulham claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Millwall when the sides met at the Craven Cottage Stadium last time out.

Prior to that, they were dumped out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 4-1 loss against Manchester City.

Fulham remain at the top of the league standings with a six-point lead over second-placed Bournemouth after picking up 61 points from 29 games.

Hull City vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Hull City head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 36 wins from the last 97 meetings between the sides. Fulham have won three fewer games, while the spoils have been shared on 28 different occasions.

Hull City Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Fulham Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Hull City vs Fulham Team News

Hull City

The Tigers remain without the services of Joshua Emmanuel and Mallik Wilks, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Andy Cannon and Callum Elder are back in training after their respective injuries but remain doubts for the game.

Injured: Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks

Doubtful: Andy Cannon, Callum Elder

Suspended: None

Fulham

The league leaders will be without Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matt Ingram; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman; Tom Eaves, Keane Lewis-Potter

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan; Tom Cairney, Nathaniel Chalobah, Neeskens Kebano; Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Hull City vs Fulham Prediction

Hull City have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and head into Saturday’s game on a two-game losing streak. The visitors, in stark contrast, have been utterly dominant domestically, scoring 24 goals and winning five of their last six outings. We are tipping Fulham to continue their blistering form and claim the win on Saturday.

Prediction: Hull City 0-3 Fulham

Edited by Shardul Sant