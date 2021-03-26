Hull City vs Gillingham prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Hull City will be aiming to go one step closer to promotion when they host Gillingham at the KCOM Stadium in League One on Saturday.

With 21 wins and six draws from 37 games so far, the Tigers are sitting pretty in first place. They are three points clear of Peterborough, who have a game in hand over them.

Grant McCann's side were relegated from the Championship last year following a disastrous run which culminated in a bottom-place finish.

However, the Yorkshire outfit have revived themselves this season and look well set for an immediate return.

Gillingham haven't covered themselves in much glory, though, struggling near mid-table with just 16 wins from 37 games.

But it could've been much worse if some of their new arrivals weren't pulling up trees this season.

Striking duo Vadaine Oliver and Jordan Graham, and midfielder Kyle Dempsey, all free transfers, have accrued 31 goals between them. That represents almost 60% of their total goals.

Hull City vs Gillingham Head-To-Head

In 15 clashes between the sides, Gillingham narrowly trumped Hull with six wins to five.

Advertisement

However, in the first-leg of their clash this season, the Tigers secured a 2-0 win in Kent, in what was their first meeting since 1987.

🗣️ 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: 𝐊𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬-𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫



🐯 In an exclusive sit-down chat, the young forward discusses his...



🟧 Goalscoring form

⬛️ Personal development

🟧 Promotion dream#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) March 25, 2021

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Gillingham Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Hull City vs Gillingham Team News

Hull City

Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte have been called up for international duty with Northern Ireland and are unlikely to feature in this game.

George Honeyman, who's already missed one game due to an accumulation of cards, is on the brink of another suspension. He has four more yellow cards under his belt.

Lewie Coyle and Keane Lewis-Potter are also one booking away from a ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte

Advertisement

💬 | 𝗚𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿: "We have two doubts for Saturday. Robbie Cundy and Alex MacDonald got knocks during last week's game.



"We are fighting for both to be fit, we will see if we can get them involved when we train in the north tomorrow." #Gills pic.twitter.com/ZR2F7Iay19 — Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) March 25, 2021

Gillingham

There are no confirmed injuries for Gillingham's team. However, manager Steve Evans has expressed doubts over Robbie Cundy and Alex MacDonald following knocks in their last game.

Striker Dominic Samuel has been recalled and will travel to Hull. However, Evans is still undecided regarding whether he'll start the game or sit on the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Robbie Cundy and Alex MacDonald

Hull City vs Gillingham Predicted XI

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Reece Burke, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Alfie Jones, Greg Docherty; Thomas Mayer, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Mallik Wilks.

Gillingham (4-4-2): Jack Bonham; Ryan Jackson, Jack Tucker, Robbie McKenzie, Connor Ogilvie; Jordan Graham, Kyle Dempsey, Stuart O'Keefe, Callum Slattery; John Akinde, Vadaine Oliver.

Hull City vs Gillingham Prediction

This isn't a fixture we get to see regularly but we're predicting a win for the hosts.

They're clearly the form team heading into the match and have maintained a decent home record this season, winning 11 of their 18 games.

Prediction: Hull City 2-0 Gillingham