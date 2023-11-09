Hull City vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Hull City will welcome Huddersfield Town to the MKM Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 16 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to West Brom. Jed Wallace, Matt Phillips and Semi Ajayi all found the back of the net to guide the Baggies to all three points.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Watford.

The stalemate left the Terriers in 21st spot, having garnered 15 points from as many games. They are four points above the dropzone. Hull City are ninth with 23 points to their name.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield have 26 wins to their name, Hull City were victorious on 21 occasions while 12 games ended in draws.

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield have 26 wins to their name, Hull City were victorious on 21 occasions while 12 games ended in draws. One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 stalemate.

The last four head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Hull City have not lost back-to-back league games since November 2022.

Huddersfield Town have not lost to Hull since August 2015, winning five and drawing two of the seven head-to-head games since then.

Five of Hull's last seven home league games were level at the break.

Huddersfield Town have won just one of their seven away league games this season, losing and drawing three games each.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Prediction

Hull City missed their chance to enter the top six last weekend and will be aiming to make amends this time around. However, their poor recent record against Huddersfield Town could count against them, having not beaten the West Yorkshire outfit for eight years.

Darren Moore's side have one eye over their shoulder at the relegation zone, with just four points separating them from the drop. Their form on the road has been a cause for concern, although they tend to score on their travels. Three of their last four away goals have come in second-half stoppage time, so there could be some late drama here.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Hull City 3-1 Huddersfield

Hull City vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Goal to be scored between the 75th and 90th minute: Yes