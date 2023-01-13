Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Hull City will host Huddersfield Town at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14), looking to make it three straight league wins.

The Tigers have visibly improved under new manager Liam Rosenior, who assumed charge in early November after Shota Arveladze was sacked following a run of five consecutive defeats between August and September.

In eight games under Rosenior, Hull have lost just once. They're coming off consecutive wins over Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, having drawn their previous three. With 33 points from 26 games, they are 16th in the league standings.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are eight points worse off Hull and sit second from bottom in the league table, facing another relegation battle. Under new boss Mark Fotheringham, the Terriers have won just five times in 16 games.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

In 58 previous clashes, Huddersfield have beaten Hull on 26 occasions and lost 21 times.

Huddersfield have beaten Hull in their last five clashes, keeping a clean sheet in four.

The visitors have won their last two league games at Hull, having picked up just one point in their six league visits before this run,

Huddersfield have won just eight points away from home this season, the lowest total in the Championship.

Hull (8) have conceded more goals following a high turnover than any other Championship team this season.

After failing to score in eight league games, Hull's Oscar Estupinan has found the back of the net in his last three, scoring thrice.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Hull have shown form lately, winning their last two games, and will be confident of their chances against Huddersfield, who're languishing in the relegation zone.

The Terriers beat Preston and Rotherham in back-to-back games to signal a revival. However, a loss to Luton Town in their last game reopened their wounds and showed how much they have to improve.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Huddersfield

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

