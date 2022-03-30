Hull City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship returns this week and will see Hull City host Huddersfield Town at the MKM Stadium on Friday night.

Hull City have been rather inconsistent of late, picking up just two wins in their last 10 games. They were beaten 3-1 on home turf by Luton Town in their last game, with Tom Eaves scoring a late consolation goal for the Tigers.

The hosts sit 20th in the league table, with 41 points from 39 games. They are in no danger of relegation at the moment but will be looking to return to winning ways as soon as they can.

Huddersfield Town have hit a rough patch of late in their race for promotion. They were beaten 3-0 by fellow promotion contenders Bournemouth in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

The Terriers sit fourth in the Championship standings, with 63 points from 39 games. They will now be looking to bounce back from their recent struggles as the season runs to an end.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 56 meetings between Hull City and Huddersfield Town. The hosts have won 21 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. Huddersfield Town won the game 2-0.

Hull City Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Hull City

Manager Shota Arveladze came bearing positive news in his last press conference as he stated that Randell Williams is the only injured player in the side ahead of Friday's game. Lewie Coyle has begun recovery from injury but may not be available as early as the weekend.

Josh Emmanuel is out with an illness and will not play against the Terriers.

Injured: Randell Williams

Doubtful: Lewie Coyle

Unavailable: Josh Emmanuel

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield and Rolando Aarons all remain out with long-term injuries, while Jonathan Hogg is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons

Doubtful: Jonathan Hogg

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Duane Holmes, Lewis O'Brien, Jon Russell, Sorba Thomas; Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction:

Neither team is enjoying life at the moment, with the hosts winning just one of their last four games and the visitors winning none in that period.

Huddersfield Town are, however, the stronger side and should have more than enough to return to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

