Hull City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Hull City will welcome third-placed Ipswich Town to the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games on Wednesday, recording a 3-2 away win over Coventry City. Noah Ohio scored the match-winner just two minutes after being subbed on after Jaden Philogene and Fábio Carvalho were on the scoresheet in the first half.

The visitors had a two-week break for this match and Middlesbrough held them to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing. Massimo Luongo equalized 10 minutes after Emmanuel Latte Lath broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

Ipswich have a game in hand over league leaders Leicester City and winning this match will help them reduce the deficit to just two points.

Hull City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 40 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 19 wins. The visitors have 10 wins to their name and 11 games have ended in draws.

The last six meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with two wins for the visitors and four for the hosts. Interestingly, both teams managed to keep clean sheets in each of these wins.

Hull City have just one win in their last seven home games in the Championship. They have kept just two clean sheets at home in 2024.

Ipswich Town have won their last two meetings against the hosts, including a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture, after going winless in the previous 14 meetings.

The visitors, promoted from League One just last season, have 26 wins in the Championship this term. No newly promoted side has won 27 games in the second-tier history.

Hull City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Tigers have won three of their last five league outings, scoring three goals apiece in these wins, and will look to continue their goalscoring run in this match. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last seven home games, which is cause for concern.

Ozan Tufan started from the bench in their midweek clash against Coventry City and should return to the starting XI. Liam Rosenior is likely to make a few changes in the starting XI, as his players take to the pitch for the third time in eight days.

The Tractor Boys are well-rested for this match and will look to return to goalscoring and winning ways. They have just one win in away meetings against Hull since 2007, though they came out on top in the League One meeting in 2021, recording a 1-0 triumph.

The break has allowed Kieran McKenna to recover Harry Clarke and Kieffer Moore from their respective ailments, who are expected to return to the starting XI.

The hosts have had a busy schedule of fixtures, so fatigue might be a factor. Ipswich are playing after a lengthy break but considering their current goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Ipswich Town

Hull City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fábio Carvalho to score or assist any time - Yes