Hull City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Hull City host Leeds United at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday (September 20) in the Championship.

The hosts kicked off their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Norwich City but have since bounced back. Hull drew 1-1 with Coventry City last time out, with Aaron Connolly heading home a late leveler.

Hull are fifth in the league table with 11 points from six games. They're just two points above Leeds, who have had mixed results this campaign.

The visitors beat Millwall 3-0 in their last game. Joel Piroe scoring a brace before Georginio Rutter wrapped up the points 10 minutes from time.

Hull City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between the two teams, with Hull trailing 25-16.

The two sides last faced off in a Carabao Cup clash in September 2020, which Hull won on penalties. That ended the hosts' run of back-to-back winless outings in the fixture.

Hull are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Leeds have won two league games this season, both on the road.

Leeds have kept one clean sheet in four away games.

Hull City vs Leeds United Prediction

Hull are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning thrice. They have, however, won just one of their last five competitive games at home.

Meanwhile, Leeds snapped a run of back-to-back winless outings in their last gme. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Hull 0-1 Leeds

Hull City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored just one of their last seven matchups.)