Hull City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Hull City will entertain league leaders Leicester City at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league outings, though the last three games have ended in draws. After a goalless draw against Preston North End last week, they played out a 1-1 draw at home against Birmingham City on Wednesday. Ozan Tufan scored in the 25th minute, and Lukas Jutkiewicz pulled Birmingham level in the 84th minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three consecutive losses in the Championship on Wednesday, as Jamie Vardy's 12th-minute strike helped them register a 1-0 away win over Sunderland. It was a crucial win for the Foxes, as it helped them maintain a narrow three-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town.

Hull City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 82 times in all competitions since 1905. These meetings have been contested closely between the two teams, with the hosts having a narrow 31-27 lead in wins and 24 games ending in draws.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have just two wins in their last five games across all competitions, with both registered in away games.

The two teams met for the first time after six years in the reverse fixture in September, with Hull City recording a 1-0 away win.

Leicester City have just one win in their last five meetings against the hosts, with that win coming at home in the Premier League in 2017.

Hull have just one win in their five home games in the Championship in 2024. They have suffered two losses and drawn twice while scoring and conceding four goals.

Leicester have won four of their last five away games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Hull City vs Leicester City Prediction

The Tigers have seen an upturn in form recently and are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the EFL Championship. Nonetheless, they have played three consecutive draws and will look to return to winning ways. Interestingly, three of their last four losses in the league have come on home turf.

Aaron Connolly played with the U-21 side earlier this week and is not yet an option for head coach Liam Rosenior. With no team news update, an unchanged starting XI from their draw against Birmingham is likely to be fielded here.

The Foxes registered their first league win after three consecutive losses on Wednesday and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last five meetings against the hosts, suffering three losses.

Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet remain sidelined for Enzo Maresca, but he welcomes back Jannik Vestergaard from a suspension.

Both teams have had a busy schedule recently, which has taken its toll on the players, with a few injury concerns for both head coaches. With that in mind and considering their current form, they are expected to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Leicester City

Hull City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score or assist any time - Yes