Hull City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Hull City will host Leicester City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have found good form of late after a sluggish start to their season and have climbed into the top half of the pile, sitting in 10th-place with 15 points.
They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 3-2 away win over newly-promoted Birmingham City on Saturday, profiting from an own goal to take the lead in the 11th minute before Regan Slater and Joe Gelhardt got on the scoresheet to confirm back-to-back league wins for the Tigers for the first time in just over a year.
Leicester City have not had the most convincing results this season but remain on the promotion path. They played out a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth last time out, heading into the break with a slender lead following Aaron Ramsey's opening strike before a flat second-half performance saw their opponents fight back to steal point.
The visitors sit fourth in the table with 17 points from 10 matches but could drop significantly in the standings should they fail to pick up any points on the road this week.
Hull City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 83 meetings between Hull and Leicester. The hosts won 31 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer with their other 25 contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a league clash last March which ended 2-2.
- The hosts have lost just one of their last six competitive games in this fixture.
- Hull have scored 17 goals in the Championship this season. Only league leaders Coventry City (29) have scored more. They have, however, conceded 18 goals alongside, the second-highest in the division.
Hull City vs Leicester City Prediction
The Tigers are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous six outings. They are slight underdogs heading into the midweek clash but will hope to capitalize on their home advantage to secure a result.
The Foxes have had to settle for draws in five of their last six matches and will be desperate for a win on Tuesday. They are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash but will need to be at their very best to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Leicester City
Hull City vs Leicester City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)