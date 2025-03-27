Hull City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Hull City host Luton Town at the MKM Stadium on Saturday in the Championship. The hosts are 19th in the league table with 41 points.

They drew 1-1 at West Bromwich Albion in their last match. Hull looked set to be headed towards defeat after falling behind midway through the second half before Abu Kamara came off the bench to score a late leveller.

Luton, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Middlesbrough before the international break. The Hatters remain 23rd in the Championship with 35 points, two points above last-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Hull City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Hull and Luton, who lead 21-16.

Luton are undefeated in six games in the fixture since 2020.

The Tigers have scored in all but one of their last six games in the fixture.

Luton (34) are the lowest-scoring side in the second tier this season.

Hull have conceded 47 goals in the Championship this season, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Hull City vs Luton Town Prediction

Hull are undefeated in four matches and have lost one of their last seven. They have picked up two wins in their last three outings at the MKM Stadium.

Luton, meanwhile, have lost the most games on the road in the league this season (15) and could see defeat again.

Prediction: Hull 1-0 Luton

Hull City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in one of their last seven matchups.)

