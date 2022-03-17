Hull City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Hull City will welcome Luton Town to the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 away victory over Coventry City, with Richard Smallwood and Ryan Longman scoring first-half goals. Luton, meanwhile, went on a rampage in a 4-0 home win against Preston North End, with Luke Berry scoring a first-half brace.

The victory saw the Bedfordshire club climb into the playoff spots. They have garnered 60 points from 37 games and currently sit in fifth place in the standings. Hull City are in 19th place with 41 points.

Hull City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 42 occasions, with Hull City winning 18 of these games and losing 16. The spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

In their most recent meeting in October 2021, Elijah Adebayo's first-half goal was enough to inspire Luton to a 1-0 victory in front of their home fans.

Hull City form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L.

Luton Town form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L.

Hull City vs Luton Town Team News

Hull City

Randell Williams, Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Andy Cannon and Josh Emmanuel are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Randell Williams, Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Andy Cannon, Josh Emmanuel.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Luton Town

Gabriel Osho, Jed Steer and Sonny Bradley are unavailable due to injuries. Pelly Ruddock is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Gabriel Osho, Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley.

Doubtful: Pelly Ruddock, R Burke.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hull City vs Luton Town Predicted XIs

Hull City (3-4-2-1): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves.

Luton Town (3-4-1-2): James Shea; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Luke Berry, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Allan Campbell; Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome.

Hull City vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton Town are engaged in a fiercely competitive battle for the playoff spots and can't afford to drop too many points till the end of the season. So they are likely to go all out in search of a win.

Hull City, meanwhile, produced one of their best displays in their victory over Coventry City. They will seek to build on that with another fine performance in front of their fans. However, Luton are more in need of the points, so the Hatters could secure a narrow win, with the game likely to have goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Luton Town.

