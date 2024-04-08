Hull City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024

Hull City will host Middlesbrough at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed results of late and have now fallen behind in the race for the promotion playoffs. However, they returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City, with Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho scoring a first-half brace before Jaden Philogene-Bidace wrapped up the points in the second half to end an eight-game goal drought.

Hull City sit eighth in the league table with 61 points from 40 games. They are level on points with their midweek opponents in seventh place and will leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have found good form in recent weeks and are now making a late push for the playoff spots. They beat Swansea City 2-0 in their last match, with team top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath scoring a goal in either half to hand Boro a fourth consecutive victory over the Swans.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 meetings between Hull and Middlesbrough. The home side have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 10 more. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Boro have scored 58 goals in the English second tier this season, the second-highest of any team outside the promotion playoff spots.

Hull are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Only seven of the Tigers' 17 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Hull's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have, however, won just one of their last eight home matches and could struggle here.

Middlesbrough are on the run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last seven outings. They have lost just one of their last five away games and should come out on top this Wednesday.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)