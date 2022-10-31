Hull City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022 

Hull City will host Middlesbrough at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday (November 1) night in the Championship.

The hosts have struggled this season. After picking up wins over Blackpool and newly promoted Rotherham United, the Tigers find themselves at the wrong end of results. Hull lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers last time out, falling behind in the opening 15 minutes and failing to muster a comeback. Hull are 18th in the Championship table, with just 20 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's poor run of form this season brought about the dismissal of manager Chris Wilder and the appointment of Michael Carrick as the new boss. The Englishman, however, kicked off his reign in the Boro dugout with a 2-1 defeat against Preston North End, seeing his side squander an early lead.

The visitors sit three places and as many points behind their midweek opponents in the standings and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 70 meetings between Hull and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 21 of those games, while the visitors have won 30. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

Hull have won their last three games in this fixture.

Middlesbrough are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Four of Hull's six league wins this season have come at home.

Middlesbrough have picked up just four points on the road this season. Only Huddersfield Town have picked up fewer.

The Tigers have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 32 times.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Hull's latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins, marking their third defeat in their last five league games. They have lost five of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games. They have won just one away game all season but could pick up a point this week.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in three of Boro's last five away games.)

Tip 3 - Middlesbrough to score first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in eight of their last ten games in this fixture.)

