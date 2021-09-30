Hull City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City host Middlesbrough at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides experiencing contrasting campaigns so far.

Hull City have struggled in the league and are currently 23rd in the table. Grant McCann's side have lost three of their last five games, scoring only two goals in the process. The Tigers have a huge task ahead of them if they are to take anything away from the game against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, snapped their two-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Sheffield United last time out. Neil Warnock's side are currently 12th in the table and a win against Hull City on Saturday could potentially take them to eighth.

This could be an excellent opportunity for Middlesbrough to climb up the table, as they prepare to put away a poor Hull City side.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have a slight edge in the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Hull City only winning one.

Hull City came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2020. Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks secured the three points on the night for Hull, while Britt Assombalonga scored a penalty for Middlesbrough.

Hull City Form Guide: D-L-L-L-D

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Coyle will be a huge miss for Hull City

Hull City

Right back Lewie Coyle will miss the game after picking up a suspension, while George Honeyman, Josh Magennis and Tom Huddlestone are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: George Honeyman, Josh Magennis, Tom Huddlestone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lewie Coyle

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Sheffield United last time out.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne and Onel Hernandez are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne, Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Joshua Emmanuel; Andy Cannon, Greg Docherty; Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Longman, George Moncur; Mallik Wilks

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Joe Lumley; Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Patrick McNair; Marc Bola, Jonathan Howson, Martin Payero, Marcus Tavernier; Matt Crooks; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

It is hard to see Hull City getting anything from this game given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Middlesbrough will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Hull City 0-2 Middlesbrough

